Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.40-1.60 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

