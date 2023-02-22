Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Up 6.4%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 424,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,601,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 349,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

