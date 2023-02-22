Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion. Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,447. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

