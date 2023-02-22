Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.23)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0-150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.54 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.13–$0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.20. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $124.76.

In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,818 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

