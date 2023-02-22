Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

WK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

NYSE:WK opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.15. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 35.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 588,095 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,705,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,171,000 after buying an additional 46,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

