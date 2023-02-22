World Mobile Token Price Hits $0.20 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $73.13 million and $526,444.35 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,859,369 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

