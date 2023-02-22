WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0294 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $294.08 million and $1.58 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.12 or 0.01302877 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013737 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032692 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.03 or 0.01616720 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001373 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02958671 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.