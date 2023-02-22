WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0294 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. WOW-token has a total market cap of $294.05 million and approximately $1.58 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.01304214 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013889 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00033245 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.31 or 0.01620141 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001384 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02958671 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.