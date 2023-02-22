Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 2,385 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Omnicell by 28.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Insider Activity

Omnicell Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

