Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Monro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Monro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 239,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Monro Stock Performance

MNRO stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Monro Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

