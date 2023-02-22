Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.91.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

