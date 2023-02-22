Wrapmanager Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

