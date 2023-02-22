Wrapmanager Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $282.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.13.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

