Wrapmanager Inc. Has $402,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $569,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 345.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Clorox Trading Up 0.5 %

CLX stock opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $160.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average is $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

