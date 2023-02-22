Wrapmanager Inc. Has $476,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 130.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.25) to GBX 2,987 ($35.97) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.92) to GBX 3,000 ($36.13) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,528.38.

SHEL stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

