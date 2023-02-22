Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Guardant Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,570,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after purchasing an additional 227,675 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Guardant Health by 206.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 697,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Guardant Health by 86.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 571,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 265,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $77.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health Company Profile

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

