Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 738 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after acquiring an additional 867,717 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 18,826.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,984,000 after acquiring an additional 519,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

