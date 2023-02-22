Wrapmanager Inc. Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIW. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

