Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.60 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.60 billion and approximately $56,753.56 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,652,909,535 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,502,866,590.527 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.38434654 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $49,441.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

