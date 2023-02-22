Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Hits $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $54.35 million and approximately $22,418.79 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02509695 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $12,955.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

