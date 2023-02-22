X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,909 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

SNPE stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $41.88.

