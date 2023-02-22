Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.41

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 188.41 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 166.40 ($2.00). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.02), with a volume of 27,509 shares changing hands.

Xaar Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 187.98. The firm has a market cap of £131.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5,566.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and Digital Imaging segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 3 and 6, and 2001+ head personality card.

