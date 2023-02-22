XRUN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $311.45 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, XRUN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $311.45 million and approximately $136,421.54 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00419405 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.18 or 0.27781146 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

