YUSD Stablecoin Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.41 million and approximately $851,415.79 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC on major exchanges.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99982266 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $610,792.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

