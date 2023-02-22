Zcash Market Cap Hits $766.13 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.92 or 0.00197334 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $766.13 million and $69.05 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

