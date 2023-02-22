Zcash Price Hits $48.23 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $787.46 million and approximately $65.92 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.23 or 0.00197175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00074424 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00055686 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.