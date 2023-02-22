ZClassic Price Down 3.8% This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $430,600.48 and $15.95 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00197334 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

