Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $374.00.

ZBRA stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $307.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.86. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $108,922,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 161,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,228 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 245,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,821,000 after acquiring an additional 140,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

