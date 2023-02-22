Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $2,343,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 253,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 40,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

