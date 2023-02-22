Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is Potrero Capital Research LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,944 shares during the period. Zuora comprises approximately 4.4% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 0.67% of Zuora worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,426,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 562,274 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 133,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,127. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089 in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

