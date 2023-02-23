1,200,000 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,032,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.68% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,605,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,443.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,957,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 231.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,801,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,346,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,564,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

