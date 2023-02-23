121,778 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

