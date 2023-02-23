161,832 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 161,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 638,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,736.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,736.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,459.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambarella Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ambarella to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Shares of AMBA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.17. 88,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,525. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.