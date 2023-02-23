232,318 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 232,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Permian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Permian Resources Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of PR stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 4.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Resources (PR)
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.