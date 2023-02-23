232,318 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 232,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Permian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 4.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Permian Resources Company Profile

PR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

