38,911 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,911 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Shares of FSLR opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.22. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.92 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

