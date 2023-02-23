3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 36,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in 3D Printing ETF in the second quarter worth $554,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3D Printing ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter.

