4,228 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $140.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

