683 Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 925,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.62% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.41. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

