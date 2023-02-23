683 Capital Management LLC Has $11.79 Million Stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Vacasa worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vacasa by 100.0% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vacasa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vacasa by 23.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,004,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 378,465 shares during the last quarter. Washington University bought a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at $3,921,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at $10,941,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCSA opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

