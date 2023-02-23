683 Capital Management LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

683 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Globalstar worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 30.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 10.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 446,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Globalstar Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity

GSAT stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,071.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,071.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,098,678.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

