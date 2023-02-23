A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.54

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.54 and traded as high as C$37.18. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$37.10, with a volume of 13,970 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.75. The firm has a market cap of C$539.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.71, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

