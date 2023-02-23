Aave (AAVE) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $85.55 or 0.00356984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and $71.56 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aave has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

