Abbot Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,278,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.76. 35,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,709. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.86.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

