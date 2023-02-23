Abbot Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock worth $323,008. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

