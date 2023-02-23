Abbot Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,732 shares of company stock worth $323,008. Insiders own 14.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,801,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

