Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $122,633,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.37. 300,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.89 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

