Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.21. 1,896,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.