Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.13. 224,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.80) to GBX 4,500 ($54.19) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.19) to GBX 4,200 ($50.58) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.33) to GBX 5,100 ($61.42) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.