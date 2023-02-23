Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Position Cut by Metavasi Capital LP

Metavasi Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,268 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment makes up approximately 3.0% of Metavasi Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Metavasi Capital LP owned about 0.76% of Accel Entertainment worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 7,367,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,248,000 after acquiring an additional 412,523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 292,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 152,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,046 shares during the period. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

ACEL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,388. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $288,491.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,315,557 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,078.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 35,882 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $288,491.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,315,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,078.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

