Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,808 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $232.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

