Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,615 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,615 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TGT opened at $165.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

